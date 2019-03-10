Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Hendley. View Sign

It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved mother Mary Stathes Hendley on March 5, 2019. Mary will be remembered for her unwavering faith in God, her voracious intellect, and her deep love of family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Hendley, and survived by her children, Dennis Hendley of Amarillo, Kristi Stewart of Houston, and Julie Henson of Fort Worth. A more specific and detailed announcement will follow.

It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved mother Mary Stathes Hendley on March 5, 2019. Mary will be remembered for her unwavering faith in God, her voracious intellect, and her deep love of family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Hendley, and survived by her children, Dennis Hendley of Amarillo, Kristi Stewart of Houston, and Julie Henson of Fort Worth. A more specific and detailed announcement will follow.

