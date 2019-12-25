Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Hobbs Pence. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Hobbs Pence, 89, of Amarillo passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Vinson Cave Creek Cemetery in Vinson, OK. The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Mary was born October 25, 1930 in Grand Saline, TX to Nathan Harmon and Allie Starkey Hobbs. She married Billy Wayne Pence on January 10, 1953 in Wellington, TX. Amarillo was her home for the last 60 years and she worked for the Amarillo Independent School District as a cashier for 18 years. Mary was a faithful Baptist woman who enjoyed spending time with her family and going to church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy Wayne Pence; two sisters, Wilma Holley and Marie Lister and four brothers, P.M. "Bud" Hobbs, Wendel Hobbs, Harold Hobbs and James Hobbs. Mary is survived by a son, Darvin Pence; two daughters, Darla Zerm and husband Ron and Frances Caple and husband Raymond; two sister-in-laws, Jane Hobbs and Betty Hobbs, many nieces and nephews, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.





