Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Mitchell. View Sign

Mary Jean Mitchell, age 84, a resident of Early, Texas and previous long-time resident of Amarillo, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Abilene Regional Medical Center.



Born June 26, 1934 in Pampa, Texas the daughter of August and Jewell Goins Kuehl, she met the love of her life and married James (Jay) Luther Mitchell on December 26, 1950.



Mary loved to read, play cards with friends, and sit on her sun porch to enjoy the surrounding beauty. Her eyes lit up the room when she smiled. She was a loving and supporting military wife and mother. She spent several years singing with the Sweet Adelines, Amarillo Chapter.



She was a longtime member of the Church of Christ and currently a member of the Early Church of Christ.



She is survived by her husband of 68 years, James (Jay) Luther Mitchell, two children, Suzan Densie Thomas and Brian Lynn Mitchell and wife Kelly, seven grandchildren, Brandon Mitchell and wife Amy, Cody Mitchell and wife Tenille, Sharra Lognhofer and husband Luke, Tyler Mitchell and wife Jessica, Rylee Mitchell, Christy Palcich and husband Greg, William Thomas and wife Jodi. Sixteen great-grandchildren also survive.



She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Dewain Mitchell, son-in-law William (Bill) Rick Thomas Sr, her parents, a sister, and two brothers.



Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Davis-Morris Funeral Chapel with Dale Scott officiating.



Friends and family are encouraged to send condolences at

Mary Jean Mitchell, age 84, a resident of Early, Texas and previous long-time resident of Amarillo, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Abilene Regional Medical Center.Born June 26, 1934 in Pampa, Texas the daughter of August and Jewell Goins Kuehl, she met the love of her life and married James (Jay) Luther Mitchell on December 26, 1950.Mary loved to read, play cards with friends, and sit on her sun porch to enjoy the surrounding beauty. Her eyes lit up the room when she smiled. She was a loving and supporting military wife and mother. She spent several years singing with the Sweet Adelines, Amarillo Chapter.She was a longtime member of the Church of Christ and currently a member of the Early Church of Christ.She is survived by her husband of 68 years, James (Jay) Luther Mitchell, two children, Suzan Densie Thomas and Brian Lynn Mitchell and wife Kelly, seven grandchildren, Brandon Mitchell and wife Amy, Cody Mitchell and wife Tenille, Sharra Lognhofer and husband Luke, Tyler Mitchell and wife Jessica, Rylee Mitchell, Christy Palcich and husband Greg, William Thomas and wife Jodi. Sixteen great-grandchildren also survive.She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Dewain Mitchell, son-in-law William (Bill) Rick Thomas Sr, her parents, a sister, and two brothers.Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Davis-Morris Funeral Chapel with Dale Scott officiating.Friends and family are encouraged to send condolences at www.davismorrisfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close