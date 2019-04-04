Mary Jean Mitchell, age 84, a resident of Early, Texas and previous long-time resident of Amarillo, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Abilene Regional Medical Center.
Born June 26, 1934 in Pampa, Texas the daughter of August and Jewell Goins Kuehl, she met the love of her life and married James (Jay) Luther Mitchell on December 26, 1950.
Mary loved to read, play cards with friends, and sit on her sun porch to enjoy the surrounding beauty. Her eyes lit up the room when she smiled. She was a loving and supporting military wife and mother. She spent several years singing with the Sweet Adelines, Amarillo Chapter.
She was a longtime member of the Church of Christ and currently a member of the Early Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, James (Jay) Luther Mitchell, two children, Suzan Densie Thomas and Brian Lynn Mitchell and wife Kelly, seven grandchildren, Brandon Mitchell and wife Amy, Cody Mitchell and wife Tenille, Sharra Lognhofer and husband Luke, Tyler Mitchell and wife Jessica, Rylee Mitchell, Christy Palcich and husband Greg, William Thomas and wife Jodi. Sixteen great-grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Dewain Mitchell, son-in-law William (Bill) Rick Thomas Sr, her parents, a sister, and two brothers.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Davis-Morris Funeral Chapel with Dale Scott officiating.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019