Mary Jane Walker
1932 - 2020
Mary Jane Walker, 88 of Dumas, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, November 9, 2020 at First Christian Church with Rev. Darrell Wait, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow at the Dumas Cemetery under the direction of Beeson ~ Morrison Funeral Directors. A time of visitation with the family will be held from 3 o'clock in the afternoon until 5 o'clock in the evening at the funeral home on Sunday.

Mary Jane was born on August 30, 1932 in Español, New Mexico to Peete and Mary Lorraine (Crume) Hall. Mary Jane attended elementary school at Palo Duro and high school in Sunray where she graduated with the class of 1950. After graduation, she attended Wayland College in Plainview where she met and married Winfred Walker in August of 1951.

Mary Jane's absolute joy in life was to meet the needs of others. Hospitality was her spiritual gift. She delighted in feeding people. Anyone who has been fortunate enough to be blessed by this gift knows the delight in her eyes as she delivered banana bread, cheesecake, her newest goodie from Facebook or what she knew was your favorite snack. She acquired a table that seats 26 so that she could have her beloved family eat around a single table, feeding their bodies and their spirits. She loved well and was loved in return.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Winfred in 2008.

Mary Jane is survived by her son, James Walker and wife, Connie of Sunray; daughters: Margaret Parsons and husband, Don of Dumas and Janet Walker of Dumas; grandchildren: Wendy Rhodes and husband Philip, Dustin Parsons and wife Sara, Cortney Womble and husband Tye, Cameron Walker and wife Jennifer, Colter Walker and wife Kalli; great-grandchildren, Andrew Rhodes and Kyla Clark, Joshua Rhodes, Case Womble, Catie Womble, Crosston Walker, Elijah Walker and Katelyn Parsons; numerous other extended family members.

The family suggests with gratitude, that memorials be made to Moore County Hospital Auxillary or to Storybridge of Dumas.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
