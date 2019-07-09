Mary Janelle (Hargues) Hargues, 57, of Perryton died June 21, 2019. Mary Janelle Hargues, 57, of Pampa, Texas, formerly Perryton, Texas, died Friday, June 21, 2019 in Pampa. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13 at the Museum of the Plains Gray Church, officiated by Rev. Dixie Hargues. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Tuttle, Oklahoma, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 9 to July 10, 2019