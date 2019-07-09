Mary Janelle (Hargues) Hargues (1961 - 2019)
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home- Perryton
310 SOUTHEAST 32ND
Perryton, TX
79070
(806)-435-3621
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Museum of the Plains Gray Church
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Tuttle, OK
Mary Janelle (Hargues) Hargues, 57, of Perryton died June 21, 2019. Mary Janelle Hargues, 57, of Pampa, Texas, formerly Perryton, Texas, died Friday, June 21, 2019 in Pampa. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13 at the Museum of the Plains Gray Church, officiated by Rev. Dixie Hargues. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Tuttle, Oklahoma, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 9 to July 10, 2019
