Mary Jaramillo, 74, of Clayton, New Mexico died June 29, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Clayton Gospel Church in Clayton, New Mexico with Pastor Mike Phipps officiating. Burial will follow in the Clayton Memorial Cemetery by Hass Funeral Directors of Clayton. Mary is survived by her husband Richard Jaramillo, a daughter Melissa Jaramillo and two sons, Reuben and Richard Jaramillo. Hass Funeral Directors, Inc. , www.hassfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.