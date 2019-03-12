Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Jeanette Niles, 82 of Amarillo passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 7, 2019.



The daughter of A.L. Thoreson and Grace (Brinkley), she was born October 26, 1936 in Hitchland, Texas. Jeanette was a star basketball player at Gruver High School where she graduated in 1954. In that same year, she was united in marriage to Dee Allen of Spearman where she dedicated her time to raising her two children.



Jeanette was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Spearman. She loved gardening and had an amazing ability to grow many types of gorgeous flowers. She was blessed with many friends and enjoyed playing volleyball and golf.



In 1995, she moved to Amarillo where she married Leslie J. Niles. They enjoyed traveling and also shared a passion for wood carving. Her love of wood carving continued to grow, and she was instrumental in establishing the Golden Spread Woodcarvers of Amarillo. Jeanette was well-known for her artistic ability to create intricately complex and detailed wood carvings. She was also extremely talented in creating beautiful quilts which she shared with family and friends. In her later years, she devoted much of her time making unique and elegant blankets in which she donated to multiple family support organizations, churches and homeless shelters.



Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Les Niles who passed away in 2016, four brothers and two sisters.



Survivors include her son Elden Allen and wife Renee of Corinth, TX; daughter Jan Robinson and husband Micky of Amarillo. She was also the proud "Grammy" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Chaz Allen and wife Vanessa; Tabor Allen and wife Jennifer, Trevor Allen; Brinkley Allen all in the Dallas area; Cody Robinson and wife Ashlynne, and Garrett Robinson both of Amarillo; and four great-grandchildren, Emma Allen, Tabor Allen, Rex Allen and Atlas Robinson.



Family and friends may pay their condolences March 12th from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm and March 13th from 8:00am to 5:00 pm at Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Drive, Amarillo Texas or sign the on-line guest book at



Graveside services will be held on Friday March 15 at 11:00 AM at the Gruver Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to Faith City Mission, 401 E 2nd Ave, Amarillo, TX 79101.





