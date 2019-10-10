Mary Joyce Warren, 91, of Amarillo died October 6, 2019.
Visitation will be from 6-7:00 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 1208 S. Tyler St. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Mary was born December 14, 1927 in Childress, TX to Aubrey and Johnnie Simpson. She graduated from Childress High School and attended Draughn's Business College. Mary married Nathon C. Warren on September 19, 1945 in Childress. She was a member of First Baptist Church Seed of Faith S.S. Class and a volunteer in the Tape Library at the church for many years. Together, Mary and Nathon served on many missions in several different countries with the Baptist Partnership Mission Board. She retired from NWTH as the Director of Medical Records.
She is preceded in death by her husband Nathon C. Warren; son, Gary Warren; and Daughter in Law, Lynn Warren.
Mary is survived by sons, Steve Warren (Mary) and Tom Warren; brothers, Aubrey Simpson (Bernice); 8 grandchildren, Dustin Warren (Shanna), Heather Hollifield (Thomas), Kevin Warren (Heather), Jessica Warren (Brett Nelson), Chris Warren (Sarah), Taylor Warren (Sheryl), Turner Warren (Destinie) and Olivia Wilson (Clayton); 11 great-grandchildren, Ian Warren, Eliza Hollifield, Josephine Hollifield, Henry Warren, Hannah Warren, Simon Warren, Max Hollifield, Oliver Warren, Dax Nelson, Elinor Warren and Linsey Warren.
The family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 1208 S. Tyler St., Amarillo TX 79101.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019