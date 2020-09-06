1/1
Mary Jozelle "Jo" (Elam) Slater
1941 - 2020
Mary Jozelle "Jo" Slater 79 of Amarillo died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 in Amarillo.

Due to COVID-19, no services are planned at this time. Cremation and arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.

Jo was born on June 17, 1941 in Ralls to Joe and Eula Mae (Janes) Elam. She graduated from Ralls High School in 1959. Jo was very involved in high school. She received many honors. She was a cheerleader and Miss RHS. She married her high school sweetheart, Dwayne Slater on Oct, 24, 1959 in Ralls. The were married for 60 years.

After moving to Amarillo, Jo worked a teacher aide and a health aide at Sunrise Elementary. She retired after 26 years of faithful service. She made many life-long friends and touched the lives of many children, during her time at Sunrise.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents, her son Scott and two sisters, Nancy Joplin and Evelyn Griffin.

She is survived by her husband of the home; her daughter, Stacy Slater of Houston; one niece, Susan Morgan and her husband Conrad of Weatherford; three nephews, Steven Sanderson and his wife Wendy of Newberg, OR, Steve Slater and his wife Paula of Lake Jackson and Stan Slater and his wife Gail of Plano; her brother in law and sister in law, Tommy and Linda Slater of Odessa and three cousins.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Beverly Lewis and nurse Kelly for the years of wonderful care they provided and to Brenda, Jennifer, Pam and the Dr.'s and staff of Interim Hospice for their tender loving care.

Memorial donations may be made to the Panhandle Alzheimer's Association, Interim Hospice or a favorite charity, in memory of Jo.

Please sign the online guest register at www.rectorfuneralhome.com.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo
2800 South Osage
Amarillo, TX 79103
(806) 374-1500
September 1, 2020
I loved this sweet lady like my second mom! She was funny, crazy, full of spunk and laughter. She is now whole and laughing again! Oh the reunion she is having with that handsome Scott - they are walking the streets of Heaven hand in hand. I bet she has God laughing hysterically. I'm pretty sure my dad was waiting around a corner to greet her too - and have a mini Carter Street reunion. I loved Jo so very much and she has definitely left her mark on earth. Love you Stacy and Dwayne and many prayers of healing are coming your way.
Melissa Grant
Friend
August 31, 2020
Many, many hard years have ended. Your mom fought the fight and was the victorious winner. The Gates of Heaven opened wide showing her Jesus and the brilliant streets of Gold. Scott’s opened arms were stretched far and wide as the smile grew on his face. Welcome home mom ... I’ve been waiting for you for a very long time. Prayers for you Stacy and your sweet dad. All is well in the Kingdom now. No more pain and no more suffering.
Gloria Castleberry
Friend
