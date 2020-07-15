1/1
Mary Lee was born in Amarillo Texas to Kelly and Bessie McGehee. She Graduated from Canyon High school and West Texas State College. Mary Lee married Dr. Lindsey Taylor, DDS in 1950, they had three sons, Gary, Kent and Ronald. Mary Lee went on to get her master's degree from Texas Tech and taught Special Education at Amarillo College. Mary Lee is preceded in death by her parents Kelly and Bessie McGehee her husband Dr. Lindsey Taylor DDS, sons Gary Taylor, Kent Taylor. She is survived by her son Ronald Taylor, her sister Bette McGehee Morris (Mark, David, and Cynthia Morris) and Kelly Dwight McGehee (Paige McGehee Johnson and David McGehee). A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Amarillo.

