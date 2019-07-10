Mary Louise (Marion) Jones, 77, of Amarillo, Texas died July 4, 2019. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the Warford-Walker Rose Chapel. A Home Going Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Pentecostal Temple Church of God In Christ, 323 Oak Drive, Amarillo, Texas. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted Warford-Walker Mortuary , 509 N. Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 10 to July 11, 2019