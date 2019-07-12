Mary Louise (Marion) Jones (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Warford Walker Mortuary, Inc.
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in..."
    - Earnie Ray
Service Information
Warford-Walker Mortuary
509 N Hughes
Amarillo, TX
79105
(806)-374-5206
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Warford-Walker Mortuary
509 N Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79105
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pentecostal Temple Church of God In Christ
323 Oak Drive
Amarillo, TX
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Pentecostal Temple Church of God In Christ
323 Oak Drive
Amarillo, TX
Obituary
Mrs. Mary Louise Jones, 77, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the Warford-Walker Rose Chapel, 509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas. A Home Going Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Pentecostal Temple Church of God In Christ, 323 Oak Drive, Amarillo, Texas, Superintendent Elijah B. Demerson, Officiant and Pastor T. Eric Jones, Eulogist. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary. Interment will be in Llano Cemetery East, 2900 South Hayes, Street, Amarillo, Texas.

Mary was born on February 27, 1942, in Bartlett, Texas to the late Cora Lee Clark and Noble Marion. She married the love of her life Tom E. Jones Jr., of Bartlett, Texas, on December 24, 1966.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Robert Clark Jr., and Morgan Lee ("Pro") Marion, two sisters, Jessie Lee, and Jessie Mae Marion.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, two sons, Jason M. Jones, and T. Eric (Jacqui) Jones, two grandchildren, Jonathan Deshawn Smith, and Ayrika Tanay Jones, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Please sign the On-Line Guest Book at www.warfordwalkermortuary.com

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 12 to July 13, 2019
