|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Pentecostal Temple Church of God In Christ
|
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Pentecostal Temple Church of God In Christ
Mrs. Mary Louise Jones, 77, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the Warford-Walker Rose Chapel, 509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas. A Home Going Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Pentecostal Temple Church of God In Christ, 323 Oak Drive, Amarillo, Texas, Superintendent Elijah B. Demerson, Officiant and Pastor T. Eric Jones, Eulogist. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary. Interment will be in Llano Cemetery East, 2900 South Hayes, Street, Amarillo, Texas.
Mary was born on February 27, 1942, in Bartlett, Texas to the late Cora Lee Clark and Noble Marion. She married the love of her life Tom E. Jones Jr., of Bartlett, Texas, on December 24, 1966.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Robert Clark Jr., and Morgan Lee ("Pro") Marion, two sisters, Jessie Lee, and Jessie Mae Marion.
Mary leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, two sons, Jason M. Jones, and T. Eric (Jacqui) Jones, two grandchildren, Jonathan Deshawn Smith, and Ayrika Tanay Jones, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Please sign the On-Line Guest Book at www.warfordwalkermortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 12 to July 13, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|