Mary Louise Jones, 89, of Amarillo passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 17, 2020. She went home to be with the Lord listening to her favorite song, "I Love You Because" by Jim Reeves.
Louise aka Weezee was born March 11, 1931 to Mr. and Mrs. Bill Floyd
She was preceded in death by her husband Ivan "Rusty" Jones; daughters Penny Jones and Cynthia Fegley; her parents Bill and Ella Floyd, brothers; Bill, Harvey, H.E. and Frank Floyd; sister, Millie Perdue and a grandson Derrick Jones.
Louise leaves behind two children; Ivan (Janice) Jones, Diana (Doug) Sewell; brother James (Norma) Floyd; sister, Betty Gudgeon and many loved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Louise fought hard to ensure her daughter, Penny, who was intellectually disabled, was treated with dignity and respect. She met challenges with resilience, grace and optimism despite losing the love of her life at 47.
Louise was a familiar face in the community, a manager at Toot'n Totum for 35 years, she developed long-term relationships with her customers. When she worked holidays, they treated her like extended family and it wasn't uncommon for them to offer to mop her store when she opened.
Her feisty and funny personality will be missed by her friends at Summit Park, where she lived for 40 years. A voracious reader, she had one heck of laugh that will echo in our memories forever.
Visitation will be Monday, July 20th 5-6:30pm at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors on Paramount. Graveside Service will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 21st at Llano Cemetery. Donations can be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch or Special Olympics
