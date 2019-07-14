Mary Ellen Maalouf, 65, of Amarillo passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Rosary services will be 6:00 p.m., tonight at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St.
Mary Ellen is survived by her husband of 46 years, Geries "George"; four daughters, Melinda Wedding and husband, James, Jolene Woolley and husband, Jim, Gina Blair and husband, Cody, and Julie Maalouf-Yamada and spouse, Shiina; four grandchildren, Carson, Matthew, Parker and Avery; brothers, Jerry and wife Kay, Melvin and wife Mary Beth and Ron and wife Pam and many nieces and nephew. For full obituary and online condolences please visit schoolerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 14 to July 15, 2019