Mary Ramirez, 99, of Amarillo, died Friday, January 10, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday at The Church at Quail Creek, 801 Tascosa Rd. with Pastor Kyle Clayton officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Mary was born September 21, 1920 in Clayton, New Mexico, and attended Clayton High School. She moved to El Paso, Texas in 1950, and later to Amarillo. Mary dedicated most of her life to caring for her family, before becoming a housekeeper later in life. She enjoyed dancing in her youth. She was an avid reader of books, magazines, and especially the newspaper. She was formerly a longtime member of Central Church of Christ, and was currently a member of The Church at Quail Creek. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and two sons, Johnny Ramirez and Philip Garcia. Survivors include her daughter, LaQuita McVicker of Amarillo; two grandchildren, Becky Wirths and husband Adam of Amarillo, and Joshua McVicker of Austin; and a great-granddaughter, Rachael Wirths. The family asks that if you wish to make a donation in Mary's honor, please make it to the family to assist with funeral expenses.





