Mary "Evelyn" Riedt, 77, of Amarillo, TX died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.



Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at First Christian Church with Dr. Mark Bender and J Alexander officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Evelyn was born Aug. 22, 1942, in Pauls Valley, OK to Ray and Mary Cochran. She earned a Bachelor's degree from East Central University in Oklahoma. She taught school at Paramount Terrace.



She married Harvest Riedt on June 27, 1964, in Pauls Valley, OK.



Evelyn was an active member First Christian Church and the non-denominational Bible study. She also had been an active member of Church Women United, Beta Sigma Phi, Kappa Kappa Iota, the Fellowship Sunday school class at First Christian Church, and a Bunko group.



She is survived by her husband, Harvest Riedt, of Amarillo; a daughter, Judy Callahan and husband Bob, of Arlington, TX; a son, Kyle Riedt and wife Jamie, of Iowa Park, TX; a sister, Janice Dulin and husband Joe, of Glen Pool, OK; two grandchildren, Brock Riedt and wife Britni, and Kyley Riedt; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



The family gives special thanks to Donice and Jerry Ray, and the many friends and family for their care. She will be missed greatly by her Schnauzers, Mack and Millie.



The family suggests memorials to the Music Scholarship Fund at First Christian Church; or .



