Mary Ruth Alonzo, 94, of Amarillo, TX died July 8, 2020.
Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Mass will be at 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jose Gomez officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.
Mary was born on November 15, 1925 to Jose and Celestina Arrietta in Nara Visa, NM. She was devoted to taking care of her family and their home throughout her life.
Survivors include her children, Joe Alonzo and wife Carolyn, Raymond Alonzo and wife Jaquita, John Richard Alonzo, Randy Thomas Alonzo and wife Shannon, Jay Alonzo and wife Christina, all of Amarillo; daughters, Teresa Martinez of Amarillo, and Patricia Reeves of Amarillo; fourteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
