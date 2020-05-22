Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ruth McSwain Savage. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ruth McSwain Savage was born in Amarillo, Texas on February 5, 1937 to Arthur Barker McSwain & Ruth Kerr McSwain. Mary was proud of her heritage & of growing up in Amarillo. She attended the original Amarillo High School & graduated in 1955 then went on to attend Amarillo College. Mary juggled working full-time & raising two children while going back to complete her Bachelor Degree at Wayland Baptist College in Plainview commuting on weekends to classes from Amarillo. Mary's friends & family knew her sweet smile & laugh. She enjoyed her Dr. Pepper, chocolate, flowers & butterflies.



Mary passed away quietly May 19, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents, brother, Sidney McSwain, LT COL USAF RET & sister, Margie Butterfield. She is survived by son Stuart Savage, daughter Serena Savage Precht (Frank) & their children Natalie & Dillon Precht; nephews William Sidney (Bill) McSwain (Alicia), Jay Adams (Elaine), Kenneth Butterfield (Joan).



Mary enjoyed support from close friends & her Polk Street Methodist Church Sunday School group while in Amarillo. She often shared how proud she was of her family. We will miss our sweet Mary. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Llano West Cemetery in Amarillo.

