Mary Ruth McSwain Savage was born in Amarillo, Texas on February 5, 1937 to Arthur Barker McSwain & Ruth Kerr McSwain. Mary was proud of her heritage & of growing up in Amarillo. She attended the original Amarillo High School & graduated in 1955 then went on to attend Amarillo College. Mary juggled working full-time & raising two children while going back to complete her Bachelor Degree at Wayland Baptist College in Plainview commuting on weekends to classes from Amarillo. Mary's friends & family knew her sweet smile & laugh. She enjoyed her Dr. Pepper, chocolate, flowers & butterflies.
Mary passed away quietly May 19, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents, brother, Sidney McSwain, LT COL USAF RET & sister, Margie Butterfield. She is survived by son Stuart Savage, daughter Serena Savage Precht (Frank) & their children Natalie & Dillon Precht; nephews William Sidney (Bill) McSwain (Alicia), Jay Adams (Elaine), Kenneth Butterfield (Joan).
Mary enjoyed support from close friends & her Polk Street Methodist Church Sunday School group while in Amarillo. She often shared how proud she was of her family. We will miss our sweet Mary. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Llano West Cemetery in Amarillo.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 22 to May 23, 2020