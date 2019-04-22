Mary Sista (Martinez) Eisenman, 81, of Perryton, Texas died April 15, 2019. Mary Sista Martinez Eisenman, 81, formerly of Perryton, Texas, died April 15, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Perryton, officiated by Rev. Cesar Gomez. Burial will follow in Ochiltree Cemetery in Perryton, and arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home- Perryton
310 SOUTHEAST 32ND
Perryton, TX 79070
806-435-3621
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019