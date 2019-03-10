Obituary Guest Book View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend Mary Stathes Hendley, who peacefully passed from this life on March 5th, 2019. Mary was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 19th, 1927 to George Stathes, an immigrant from Greece, and Ingebore Almen Stathes, a first generation American from Norway. She graduated from Northfield High School in 1944, and spent a year studying nursing at the University of Minnesota . In 1945 she went to Kansas City to be trained in airline operations as a radio and teletype operator. The company found her job opportunities in Miami, Los Angeles, and Amarillo. Thankfully, Amarillo was a bit closer to her family in Minnesota, so she became a Texan in 1946, taking a position with Trans World Airlines. That same year she met Joseph P. Hendley Jr., a transportation agent at TWA and a former U.S. Marine who had recently returned to the States after being injured in the Pacific Theater of the Second World War. When they met, he was still on crutches. They fell deeply in love and were married in September of 1947. They raised three children in Amarillo, Dennis, Kristi, and Julie, and their happy union lasted forty six years until Joseph's death in January of 1994. Mary had a deep love of family and a passion for travel. She and Joseph were fortunate, through his job with TWA, to visit family in Norway and Greece, and vacation in Europe, Egypt, and American Samoa. In Amarillo she hosted Christmas dinner for the entire family for fifty years. She was an avid reader and devout member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, where she volunteered for many years. Later in life, Mary moved to Houston, and in her final years was fortunate to share the love and compassion of the residents and staff at Com For Care. The family would like to express our appreciation for their kindness and fortitude. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, George and Ingebore, her husband Joseph, and her grandson Dennis Tolbert. She is survived by her children Dennis Hendley of Amarillo, Kristi Stewart of Houston, and Julie Henson of Ft. Worth, as well as three grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter. Mary was a woman who lived her faith in God with an unmatched joy and compassion and a twinkle in her bright blue eyes. She will be greatly missed, but her legacy of love and devotion will live on. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 21st, 2019 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 3500 Bowie St. Amarillo, Texas, at ten o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that donations be made to the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 3500 Bowie St. Amarillo, TX 70109, or to Jan Werner Transportation (for medical appointments), 3108 S. Fillmore St., Amarillo, TX 79110. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 18, 2019

