Mary Viola Holbrook, 79, Died Friday May 29,2020 in Amarillo Texas.



Mary was born in Ada, Oklahoma on January 12,1941 to Ibbie and Alla McKillip.



She was a registered nurse and retired from the VA hospital in Amarillo.



Mary was a selfless and caring person. She was kind to everyone and worked very hard to make sure her loved ones were happy, often spoiling her great grandsons Weston and Jaxon.



She became "Meme" in 1974 when her 1st grandchild, Amy, was born whom she went on to raise without a second thought and what an unbelievably great life she gave to her.



Meme loved a full, noisy house and full tummies as that meant her loved ones were near to her and happy. Friends of family were no exception. She treated all that had love for her family like they were family.



She is preceded in death by her parents, step parents and son.



She is survived by 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



Mary chose to donate her body to science so that others may learn therefore no services will be scheduled.



