Mathilde (Tillie) Waguespack Nugent, 93 passed away peacefully to heaven on March 30, 2019 where she was welcomed by Jesus, her husband of 50 years Walter Harrison Nugent, her son Jim Nugent, her parents, six sisters Nin, Honorene, Sue, Grace, Anna Mae, and Bessie, brother Joe, and many friends. All who knew Tillie on Earth would describe her as the life of the party, an incredible seamstress, award-winning artist, a fabulous cook, faithful choir member, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a tireless worker.



Tillie was born April 6, 1926, number 7, of ten children, to Rosney and Cecilia Waguespack in Vacherie, Louisiana across the levee from the Mississippi River. The river provided fresh shrimp, the garden provided vegetables, and her stories of ringing chickens' neck provided howls of laughter. With such a large family, each had to find their gifts and use them, so she learned to sing, dance, and to sew all her clothes and boy did she learn to sew!



She graduated from St. James High School and attended Business College in New Orleans where she met Harrison. He fell for her so he spent every penny he had to win her affections. They married and build a prosperous life in Abilene, Dallas, Monahans, and back to Abilene in retirement. She joined art associations, bridge clubs, and luncheon clubs. She gardened, served her family, sang in the choir, took up painting with fervor. She made thousands of pieces of clothing and could have sewn for the queen. She was like the woman on Proverbs 31 who worked with her hands in delight. Her lamp did not go out. All her family were clothed in fine couture. Her furniture was expertly upholstered, and her windows were covered with beautiful curtains. She even made furniture and hats. She absolutely delighted in her grandchildren and would do anything for them. What an example! We who love her have always been proud of her and her accomplishments, her courage in old age, her sharp wit and incredible memory. She was continually feisty and became sweeter as the days went by. She was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral in Amarillo and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Abilene.



She is survived by her darling daughter Michelle Nugent Bauman and husband Robert Bauman; beloved grandchildren Jennie Bauman Knapp and her husband Nick, Elizabeth Bauman, Jeremy Bauman, her best friend and sister Ramona Veillon, brother Herman Waguespack and her huge Louisiana family. Tillie was always sacrificial in her love and will be sorely missed and remembered with joy. Thank you mom for countless hours of love.

Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors

