Service Information Horizon Funeral Home - Dalhart 701 Elm Ave. Dalhart , TX 79022 (806)-244-5500

Estelle Chambers, 96, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Dalhart, Texas.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 am in Central United Methodist Church with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery under the care of Horizon Funeral Home.



Mattie Estelle Barkley was born August 29, 1922 in Hansford County, Texas to Monsieur Franklin Barkley and Margie (Harris) Barkley. Estelle grew up in Gruver and graduated from Gruver High School in 1941. On December 17, 1941 she married C.P. Archer, he was killed in France in 1944 during WWII. After the war Estelle married Olen Chambers on February 9, 1948 in Spearman, Texas. They moved to Dalhart in 1961, Olen died in 1969.



A longtime member of Central United Methodist Church and the Open-Door Sunday School Class, Estell was also active in the Senior Citizens Association, 55 Plus Club, Red Hatters, and past president of Preceptor Lambda of Beta Sigma Pi Sorority. At the 70th class reunion of Gruver high school, Estelle was elected their Homecoming Queen.



Estelle Loved watching her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids participate in sports & attended every game when possible, even at the age of 96 she was still keeping basketball stats.



Estelle leaves behind her daughters: Mattie and husband Larry Peterson of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Glenda Cunningham of Dalhart, TX, Olene and her husband Steve Forcey of Aurora, CO and a brother Les Barkley of Gruver, TX,



9 Grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.



Estelle is preceded in death by her parents, 6 brothers, 1 sister, a son-in-law and her husbands C.P. Archer and Olen Chambers.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Central United Methodist Church, PO box 160, Dalhart, Texas 79022

