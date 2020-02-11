Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mattie Mae (Curtis) Woods. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mattie Woods was born on April 29, 1931 to Avis Eiglebiger and Robert Curtis in Frederick, Oklahoma. She lived in Borger, Texas and she worked at the Round the Clock until 1970 when she moved to Amarillo, Texas. She became a member of Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church and she was a faithful member and was an usher until she had a stroke in 1996. She was a cook at The Villa Inn, and her last job was at The Pancake Station. Viewing will be held Tuesday, February 11th from 5PM-6:30PM at Golden Gate Mortuary and the funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 12th at 11AM at Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, Amarillo, TX. To view the full obit and send flowers and leave a tribute please visit





