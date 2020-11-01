Mattie Ruth (Smith) Hillier, 84, passed away on October 28, 2020, in Hillsboro. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, at the Sun Country Chapel in Whitney, Texas on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, with Robert Hillier officiating.



Mattie was born in Amarillo, Texas, on January 19, 1935, to Harry and Katheryn (Gladman) Smith. The family soon moved to Springer, New Mexico where she was raised. She graduated from Springer High School in the spring of 1953 and attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas as a nursing student in the fall of 1953. She became ill at the end of her first semester, returned home and did not return to Baylor.



In 1951 she met a handsome young man in Amarillo who was the son of friends of her grandparents who lived in Amarillo. They dated and later married on September 12, 1954. Following their wedding, Ronald Lee Hillier took Ruth, as she preferred to be called, to Lubbock, Texas for his junior year at Texas Tech University.



In August of 1955, Ruth gave birth to a tiny baby girl born six week premature. Ruth worked to finish putting Ron through school and upon graduation in May 1956, Ruth, Ron and baby daughter, Rhonda Lee moved to Pasadena, Texas for Ron to attend flight school. Ron was a member of the Air Force ROTC at Texas Tech and following flight school, he entered the active military as a second lieutenant. He was stationed overseas in Germany and in October of 1957, Ruth and Rhonda followed him there, much to Ruth's dismay.



While in Germany, Ruth gave birth to the couple's second child, a boy this time, Richard Craig, on October 11, 1958. In September of 1959, Ruth, Rhonda and Craig flew home to New Mexico while Ron completed his active duty.



When he returned home, he moved his family to Amarillo where began his career as a Civil Engineer with the Texas State Highway Department.



As her children got older, Ruth worked as a costume director for the Amarillo Little Theatre, managed the Esquire Movie Theater and even ran for the Mayor of Amarillo at one time.



She was an avid reader and loved to read and teach the Bible. She and Ron also loved RVing and square dancing. In November of 2005, they moved to Whitney, Texas and soon after arriving, her health began to fail. She battled breast cancer, underwent two knee replacements, a hip replacement, open heart surgery, congestive heart failure and surgery for a broken ankle. Following all of these health issues, dementia took its toll on her creative and artistic mind.



She is survived by her husband, Ronald Hillier; her daughter and son-in-law, Fred and Rhonda Carriker of Sachse, Texas; her son and daughter-in-law, Craig and LeAnn Hillier of Amarillo; granddaughter and husband, Cara and Ryan Aldrich of Sachse; a granddaughter and husband, Casi and Chris Carter of Richardson, Texas; a grandson and wife, Cody and Katherine Carriker of Richardson, Hope Hillier of Amarillo and Robert Hillier of Waco; three great-granddaughters, Marin, Madeline and Maeley Aldrich; and her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Trevanion Smith of Sugar Land, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store