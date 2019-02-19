Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Maureen Hart Holmes, 96, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Mrs. Holmes was born on December 25, 1922 to Cord Hart and Grace (West) Hart in Floydada. She married William H. "Bill" Holmes in 1941 and lived in Amarillo for 77 years before recently moving to San Antonio to be closer to family. Prior to retirement in 1988, she worked for many years at West Texas A&M. She loved music and played piano at church since she was 12 years old. She was a member of Bolton Street Baptist Church. She is survived by her children: Anita Wilson of Midland, Dwain Holmes of Port Lavaca, Dell Holmes of The Colony, Lyn Holmes and wife D'Ann of San Antonio, DeAnn Smith and husband Jeff of Friendswood, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill. She will be remembered as a loving mother and a devoted Christian with a positive outlook. Services are pending. The family requests memorials, in lieu of flowers, be sent to Bolton Street Baptist Church, 2555 S. Bolton St., Amarillo, Texas 79103 Religious Service Information Bolton Street Baptist Church

2555 S Bolton St

Amarillo, TX 79103

