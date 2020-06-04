Maurine Lane
1929 - 2020
Maurine Lane, 90, of Pueblo, Colorado, formerly of Amarillo died May 28, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday June 4, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Funeral Home 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. A Graveside Service is scheduled for Friday June 5 at 1:00 pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery 14200 IH-27 South , Amarillo, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
