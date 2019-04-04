Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Max B. Jordan. View Sign

Max B. Jordan, 85, of Amarillo died April 1, 2019.



Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Hillside Christian Church Chapel, 6100 S. Soncy Rd. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Max was born March 16, 1934 in Ralls, TX to Mark Beckham and Ollie Edith Jordan.



He is preceded in death by 3 brothers; Paul Glenn, Wayne and Wendell Jordan.



Max is survived by his wife, Elaine Jordan; sister, Sue Moore; 4 sons, Michael Jordan, Clay Jordan and wife Linda of Monroe, LA, Kent Jordan of Spur and Jack Dee Jordan of Richardson; granddaughter, Shanda Jordan; grandson, Andy Jordan and wife Michelle; 3 great-grandsons, Brooks, Barrett and Jameson Jordan of Baton Rouge, LA. Being an avid dog lover, Max is also preceded in death by 7 special dogs and survived by Scooter and Sadie.



Max willed his body to Texas Tech University for research.



