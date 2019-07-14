Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Bayless. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Maxine Bayless, 90, of Amarillo, TX died Friday, July 12, 2019.



Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Second Baptist Church. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Maxine was born October 3, 1928, in Hollis, OK to Myrtle Wallis. She worked as a teller and sold Certificates of Deposit for American National Bank. Maxine enjoyed playing Bridge, fishing, and gardening. She was a member of Second Baptist Church.



Mom was a prayer warrior. Her firm belief in God's healing power has been the foundation of our family. Mom loved her family, her church, but mostly she loved The Lord. Our greatest consolation is knowing that she is now in Heaven. We have been so blessed to have had Mom for 90 years. Perfect health, Perfect peace, Perfect love. Love you more!!



She was preceded in death by a son, J.D. Bayless, in 1978; her husband, Dowe Bayless, in 1995; and her mother, Myrtle Wallis, in 2012.



Survivors include two daughters, Tracy Atchison and husband Royce, of Fate, TX, and Nan Sanders, of Amarillo; four grandchildren, Aaron Carthel, Mandy Dixon, Tyler Sanders and Robin Sanders; seven great-grandsons, Maverick, Daemon, Jordan, Gage, Reid, Ryder, and Rexton.



The family wants to give a special thank you to Brookdale at Stonebridge Ranch Assisted Living in McKinney and Autumn Leaves in Amarillo for loving our Mom and MiMi as if she were their own and suggests memorials to J.D. Bayless Memorial Scholarship at WTAMU, WTAMU, Box 60766, Canyon, TX 79016.









