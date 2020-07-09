Maxine McClintock, 87, of Dumas, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
A family gathering will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 500 N. Maddox. Private burial will be held at the Dumas Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors of Dumas.
Maxine was born in a dugout on September 22, 1932 near Pritchett, Co. to Lloyd and Irene Ballard. She was raised in Baca County during the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. She graduated from Springfield High School in Springfield, Co.
She married Melvin Ray McClintock on January 22, 1952 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. They moved to Dumas in 1954.
She was homemaker and loved to garden.
She was preceded in death by her husband on January 24, 2017.
She is survived by two sons, Kim McClintock and his wife Celia of Georgetown, Texas and Brett McClintock of Dumas; a daughter, Fairlyn McClintock Henry of Early, Texas; two sisters, Barbara Rakowski of Greeley, Co. and Billie Hurley of Cascade Locks, Or.; four grandchildren, Matt McClintock and wife Elizabeth, Andrew McClintock and wife Kathryn, Hope Barron and husband Eric, and Guy Henry and wife Jordon; and five great-grandchildren, Addison, Sarah, Louie, Gil, and Emmy.
