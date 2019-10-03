Mrs. Maxine Thomas Scott was born January 9, 1941 in Amarillo, TX to Lewis and Clara Thomas. She later moved back to Amarillo and met and married the love of her life, Sammy Scott, Sr. She is preceded in death by her parents, tow sisters and one brother and her honey of 50 years. She leaves to cherish her memory son; Darren of Las Vegas, Sammy Jr. and Jimmy of Amarillo, daughters; Racheal (Pastor EJ Cofer) of Amarillo, and Frances of Fort Worth, TX. The love of her life Elijah (Eman) Cofer, two brother, two sisters and a host of family and friends and special friend Belinda Basten. Viewing will be Friday, October 4th from 5PM-6PM at Johnson Chapel A.M.E., services will be Saturday, October 5th at 11 AM at Johnson Chapel AME. view the full obit at www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019