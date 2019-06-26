May L Glidewell, 89, of Amarillo passed away peacefully June 23, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday June 25th form 5 PM to 7 PM at Memorial Park funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday June 26th at Coulter Road Baptist Church beginning at 2 PM, followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. She was a devoted wife, mother, Mamaw and care taker to all of her church children and family. Her faith and love for others was her passion in life. She left a legacy of will power, wit and her commitment of loving all including her fur babies. She married Robert L Glidewell August 2, 1947 in Wheeler, TX. She was Charter member of Coulter Road Church and was a blessing to the nursery for 67 years. May is preceded in death by her husband Robert, a son Gary, two brothers and a grandson Troy. She is survived by two sons Tom of Canyon and Rick of Amarillo; two daughters Wanda (Jimmy) and Jovita (Ernie) both of Amarillo; 11 grandchildren, 17 Great grandchildren and 2 great great Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coulter Road Baptist Church.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 26 to June 27, 2019