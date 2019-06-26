Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for May Lupie Glidewell. View Sign Service Information Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 6969 East Interstate 40 Amarillo , TX 79118 (806)-374-3709 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 6969 East Interstate 40 Amarillo , TX 79118 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Coulter Road Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

May L Glidewell, 89, of Amarillo passed away peacefully June 23, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday June 25th form 5 PM to 7 PM at Memorial Park funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday June 26th at Coulter Road Baptist Church beginning at 2 PM, followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. She was a devoted wife, mother, Mamaw and care taker to all of her church children and family. Her faith and love for others was her passion in life. She left a legacy of will power, wit and her commitment of loving all including her fur babies. She married Robert L Glidewell August 2, 1947 in Wheeler, TX. She was Charter member of Coulter Road Church and was a blessing to the nursery for 67 years. May is preceded in death by her husband Robert, a son Gary, two brothers and a grandson Troy. She is survived by two sons Tom of Canyon and Rick of Amarillo; two daughters Wanda (Jimmy) and Jovita (Ernie) both of Amarillo; 11 grandchildren, 17 Great grandchildren and 2 great great Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coulter Road Baptist Church.

May L Glidewell, 89, of Amarillo passed away peacefully June 23, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday June 25th form 5 PM to 7 PM at Memorial Park funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday June 26th at Coulter Road Baptist Church beginning at 2 PM, followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. She was a devoted wife, mother, Mamaw and care taker to all of her church children and family. Her faith and love for others was her passion in life. She left a legacy of will power, wit and her commitment of loving all including her fur babies. She married Robert L Glidewell August 2, 1947 in Wheeler, TX. She was Charter member of Coulter Road Church and was a blessing to the nursery for 67 years. May is preceded in death by her husband Robert, a son Gary, two brothers and a grandson Troy. She is survived by two sons Tom of Canyon and Rick of Amarillo; two daughters Wanda (Jimmy) and Jovita (Ernie) both of Amarillo; 11 grandchildren, 17 Great grandchildren and 2 great great Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coulter Road Baptist Church. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 26 to June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close