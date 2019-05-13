Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Megan Savannah Maxwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, May 6th 2019, Megan Savannah Maxwell, loving daughter and sister, earned her angel wings in the arms of her parents at the age of 2. Megan was born on July, 10th 2016 in Amarillo, TX to Kyle Maxwell and Lindsey Carrier. Megan was a sweet, sassy, and happy little girl who touched the heart of everyone she met. Megan was a wolf-hirschhorn syndrome warrior and fought hard every day. She had the sweetest smile and little voice. She loved lights, music, bath time and fish, but most of all loved being held and talked to by her parents and family.



Megan is preceded in death by her great grandfather, Karl Hedges and Sammy Moore Sr..



She is survived by her father, Kyle Maxwell, her mother, Lindsey Carrier, sister, Emily Maxwell, grandparents, Jimmy and Stacey Moore and Kenny and Jonni Carrier, great-grandparents Jan and John Diller and Ken and Mary Carrier, Eliza Moore. Uncles, Michael Carrier, Kai and CJ Moore, aunt Jade Moore, and numerous cousins and extended family.Donations in Megan's name maybe made to





