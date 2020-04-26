Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mel Suttle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mel Suttle, 67, died 21st April 2020 after battling cancer for seven years. He was the husband of Ginger Suttle. They shared 44 years of marriage together.



Born in Guymon Oklahoma, he was the son of Elmer and Twila Suttle. He studied and graduated with a degree in fire protection and safety engineering from Oklahoma State University. He served in the naval reserves for 6 years and was very proud of being able to serve his country and family in this way. He spent 20 years at the Owens Corning Fiberglass plant as the head of safety and security. He then spent 18 years at the Pantex Plant, where he retired as the Utilities Department manager.



He enjoyed tinkering in his shop, and always had multiple projects going. He built two homes as well as restored several vehicles and tractors. He will be remembered for his generosity, ingenuity, and wisdom.



He is survived by his wife Ginger Suttle, two sons, Daniel Suttle (Melissa Suttle) and Jeff Suttle (Cristina Suttle), and 4 granddaughters Taylor, Lauren Rene, Lauren Janelle, and Kaylee. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Twila Suttle.



In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, there will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. While Mel did not suffer from diabetes, his son, Jeff, was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes in his early twenties.

