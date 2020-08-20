1/1
Melba Jean (Holland) Johnson
1923 - 2020
Melba Johnson was born on October 31, 1923 to Clement Holland and Irene Holland Brown in Pleasant Hill, TX. She was the 1st born of nine children. At the age of 28yrs old, she moved to Amarillo, TX. In 1951, She met and married Henry Johnson in 1966. In 1991, she united with New Covenant Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Bishop James Mims. She leaves to continue her legacy, her daughters; Elaine Mitchell and Shirley (Larry) Hawthorne in Amarillo, Tx, one sister; Tommie Holland Oakland, CA and a brother; Benny Holland Longview, TX, her loving 13 grandchildren Litsandra Hawkins, Chris Jones (Amy), Anthrone ( Tasha) Jones., Michael Jones (Angela)., Antia Jones., Monica Jones., Aresha Mitchell, Laquenta Lewis (Bobby), Allante Demerson, Ebony Rodgers., Andrea ( Ivory) Johnson, Daunte Johnson, Laquisha ( Kambryell) Jeffery, and Tydreca Durley, 39 beautiful great grandchildren and 4 amazing great-great grandchildren. Two special people like her daughters Delois "Lola" Adediran Denton, TX and Sherry Jones Amarillo, TX. Host of nephews, nieces, family, and friends. One special niece Patsy Wright. The viewing will be held Friday, August 22nd from 5PM-6PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church and the funeral will held Saturday, August 23rd at 11AM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church. To view the full obit, send flowers, and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
