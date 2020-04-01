Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melba Jean Keith. View Sign Service Information DAVIS FUNERAL HOME 316 S BRIDGE Henrietta , TX 76365-0498 (940)-538-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Melba Jean Keith, 91, of Henrietta, TX and formerly of Amarillo, TX died Saturday, March 28, 2020.



Burial will at 2:00 pm, Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Llano Cemetery, Amarillo, Texas, next to her husband James Keith who preceded her to Glory on Sunday, April 8, 2012 after 61 years of marriage. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, 316 S Bridge St., Henrietta, TX.



Mrs. Keith was born July 26, 1928, in Decatur, TX to Walter and Maude Hanner. She was a stenographer for Santa Fe Railroad 1945-1952. She married James Keith on December 8, 1950, in Amarillo, TX. They made Amarillo their home, where they raised three daughters and lived all of their married life. Mrs. Keith moved to Henrietta, TX in 2012 after her husband's passing. She enjoyed looking out the back porch of her home to a small fenced pasture each morning. She co-owned and operated with her husband, Amarillo Fire and Safety and High Plains Fire Apparatus from 1974 until 1990.



Jean loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, family and church friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She and her husband enjoyed spending time with family at their cabin in Ute Park, N.M. She was a longtime member of South Georgia Baptist Church of Amarillo, TX. She taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir for several blessed years. Additionally, she participated weekly in an Amarillo quilting group and was a member of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas and Eastern Star. Many will additionally cherish her creative talents as she thoroughly enjoyed sewing, oil painting and crafts.



She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters and three brothers.



Survivors include three daughters, Marian Jeanine Keith-Roanhaus and husband Bert of Henrietta, Beverly Keith-Mariner and husband Jerry of Amarillo and Patricia Anne Keith-Thornton of Amarillo; eight grand-children, Dwayne, Michquelyn, Stephanie, Jessica, Rhawnie, Randi, Jacob and Jordan; twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.



The family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Henrietta, Texas at 208 S. Graham St. Henrietta, Texas 76365 or the Amarillo Fire Department Benevolent fund at 310 S Van Buren St, Amarillo, TX 79101.



