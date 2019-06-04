Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melba Joyce (Putman) Lackey. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home- Spearman 519 Evans Street Spearman , TX 79081 (806)-659-3802 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Putman Lackey was born to Alta Collins Putman and Austin Matthew Putman in Overton, TX on August 20, 1935. She left her earthly home on June 2, 2019 at the age of 83 years and 9 months.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 4 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Boxwell Funeral Home at 519 Evans in Spearman.



Services will be at 2:00, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 407 S. Haney in Spearman. Interment will be at Gruver Cemetery following the service. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral of Spearman.



Joyce was a graduate of San Angelo High School and Hardin-Simmons University where she received a B. S. in Business. She was also a member of the HSU Cowgirls' Spirit Organization. Joyce and Joel Lee Lackey met the summer after her graduation from HSU when her parents moved to Spearman. They were married on March 2, 1957 in Spearman. Together they had two children, Janyth Lee Lackey Bowers, and Jeffrey Dean Lackey.



She was a past Worthy Matron of the Spearman Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 50 years. As a member of the First United Methodist Church of Spearman, she served on many committees and taught several Sunday school classes throughout the years.



Being a ranch wife was very becoming to her. "Life was an Adventure" working alongside Joel Lee. Dancing was a big part of their lives, and they danced on many dance floors across the country. Playing bridge and the friendships she made brought her much enjoyment throughout the years. You might say one of Joyce's favorite past times was researching the Jones and Lackey history and their decedents. All who knew Joyce recognized her as a gracious, kind, caring, and loving lady.



She was preceded in death by her husband Joel Lee, in 2017, her son Jeff, in 2000, her sister-in-law Jean Putman, and nephew Jerry Putman.



Survivors are her daughter, Janyth Bowers and husband Charles of Pampa; grandsons, Chandler Bowers, wife Jenna, and daughters, Anleigh and Hadleigh of Pampa; Chance Bowers, wife Erica, and children Maddox, Bristol, and Cayler of White Deer; Collin Bowers, wife Lacee, and sons Casen and Crue, of Spearman; granddaughter, Morgan Lackey, of Stillwater, and daughter-in-law Linda Lackey Ray, husband Chris Ray and daughter Addison of Amarillo, two brothers, Lloyd Putman of Casper, Wyoming, Bill Putman and wife Velma of Denver, Colorado and special cousin Wilma Moore of St. Charles, Louisiana, two nephews and two nieces. Our family would like to thank Cheryl OQuin for the dedication and loving care she provided for our mom and Mimi. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Stationmaster's House Museum 30 S. Townsend, Spearman, TX 79081, the J. B. Buchanan Windmill Park PO Box 157, Spearman, TX 79081, or the First United Methodist Church of Spearman 407 S Haney, Spearman, TX 79081.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 4 to June 5, 2019

