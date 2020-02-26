Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melba Langham. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Graveside service 3:00 PM Llano Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Melba Miller Langham, of Amarillo, died February 24, 2020.



Graveside Services will be at 3:00pm, Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Llano Cemetery with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.



Melba was born on March 28, 1931 in Pampa, Texas to Howard T. and Ruth Lucille Miller. She grew up in Kellerville, Tx. She graduated from McLean High School in 1948. She married Wes Langham on October 15, 1949 in Amarillo. They lived in Pampa for many years where she worked as a church secretary, office supply sales person and as a stay at home mom while her three children were growing up.



Melba moved with her family to Amarillo in 1973 where she worked as an administrative assistant at Northwest Texas Hospital and Texas Tech University School of Medicine. She took time off from her job to raise their three children and went right back to work.



Melba was a loving wife, mother, mema, great-mema, and a friend to many and professed a strong love and belief in the Lord Jesus Christ.



Melba was preceded in death by her parents, Howard T. and Ruth Lucille Miller, her husband, Wes, her sister, Florette Burns, and her brother Paul Miller.



Survivors include her children, Kristie Hale and husband Randy, Kel Spradling and husband John, and Guy Langham and wife Lynne; her grandchildren Meagan and David Tims, Ragan and Will Barnes, Trevor and Mandy Spradling, Katelyn and Grant Watters, Lesley and David Barona, Kaleb and Jordan Hale, Jayton Hale; and her great grandchildren, Weston and McKenzie Lane, Zak and Ayden Tims, Declan, Aria, and Benjamin Barnes, Nolan and Jack Watters, Teagan and Memphis Spradling, Mattie and Trinity Brogdon, and Charlie Barona.



The family suggests memorials be made to .





