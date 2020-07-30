Melba "Joan" Nash, 85, of Amarillo died July 28, 2020.
Private graveside service will be today at 2:00 p.m., in Llano Cemetery East. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Joan was born August 3, 1934 in Morrilton, AR to Dave and Odessa Parker. She attended and graduated from Pampa High School. Joan married Charles Lee Nash on December 11, 1953 in Clovis, NM. She worked in personnel for Sears and Roebuck for many years. Joan was an excellent seamstress and a wonderful cook. She was a very talented artist painting various landscapes and flowers. These handmade arts of work were her most valuable and treasured gifts passed down to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles Lee Nash; parents, Dave and Odessa Parker; and beloved brothers, Dean, Jim, Don and Bud.
Joan is survived by daughters, Nicki Sanders and LeAnne Preshong, both of Amarillo, TX; brother, Bob Parker of Pampa, TX; grandchildren, Sara Pinson (Tyler) and great-granddaughter, Harper of Amarillo, TX, Michelle Bradford (Austin) and Jamie of Krum, TX and Blake Sanders (Jessica) and great-grandson, Easton of Richardson, TX; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank BSA Hospice of the SW for their loving care of Joan. Memorials can be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
