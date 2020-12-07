Melba Roberts, 95, of Amarillo passed away December 2, 2020.
Due to COVID 19 no services were planned. Burial was in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S. Georgia St.
Melba was born on July 15, 1925 in Wolfe City, Texas to Joe and Effie Johnson Butler. She was born into a share cropper family along with seven brothers and sisters. She married Rubert Leon Roberts on July 27, 1946. Melba lived in Dumas for 47 years before moving to Amarillo. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed cooking for holidays and family gatherings.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2008, and son, Bobby in 1972.
Melba is survived by her daughter, Linda and husband, Tony; a granddaughter, Jessica; and many nieces and nephews.
