Melissa McLaughlin age 72, a resident of Tres Ritos, passed away peacefully, yet unexpectedly on November 17, 2019.



She is preceded in death by her daughter Holly Price; her husband Samuel Rex McLaughlin; parents Mike Melot and Anna Ruth Melot.



Melissa worked in Taos for many years in the construction and plumbing industry. Prior to that, she and her husband, Rex McLaughlin, and Rex's son, Sam McLaughlin, owned and operated Mel Mac Plumbling and company for many years. She was a loving and a kind woman who cared for all she knew.



She is survived by her loving daughter Kristen Ramirez (Lenny), 1 stepson and 3 stepdaughters; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; her brother Max Melot (Georgie), and many other loving relatives and friends.



Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:30p.m. at Trinity Fellowship North Campus, 503 East Willow Creek Drive, Amarillo, Texas.



The family of Melissa McLaughlin has entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos. 575-300-5288

