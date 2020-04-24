Melvin Moore, Jr., 76, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
A Home Going Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary.
Melvin was born in Clarendon, Texas to Melvin and Mable Gilmore Moore, Sr.
Mr. Moore served his country in the United States Army and was a Specialist (SPC). He was also employed with the City of Amarillo as an equipment operator II and retired in 2003, with seventeen years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Vernon Moore, and a sister, Louise Powell.
Melvin leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Denise Moore, two sons, Orlando Harper of Denton, Texas, and Christopher Moore of Murrieta, California, two daughters, Tiffany Patterson of Murrieta, California, and Kimberly Hanna of Amarillo, Texas, a sister, Brenda Moore of Tacoma, Washington, a brother, Jerry Moore of Austin, Texas, a brother-in-law, Robert Wayne Powell of Wellington, Texas, seven grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020