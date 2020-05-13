Merle Dickerson passed away on May 10, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 93 years at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Merle was born on December 25, 1926, to William and Nell Dickerson in Silverton, TX. Merle's parents moved the family to Canyon, TX shortly after he was born. Merle graduated from Canyon High School in 1944. He volunteered in the Navy one day after his 18th birthday and served in the Pacific theatre in World War II, and was honorably discharged in 1946. He also served in the Navy during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. He received his Bachelor's degree (1953) and his Master's degree (1954) in Education and Physical Education from West Texas State College. Merle and Ginny married in Lubbock on October 25, 1958. Merle spent his profession in teaching at several levels in the Amarillo Independent School District. He did his student teaching at Austin Jr. High under Steve Gergeni. He taught at Nixon Jr. High, Bowie Jr. High, and Will Rogers Elementary School. He became principal at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in 1959 and principal at South Lawn Elementary School in 1976. He retired from teaching in 1986. He and Ginny moved to Lubbock in 1991. He taught adult education classes in computers at the Lubbock Senior Citizens Center and spent several years as an arbitrator for the court system in Lubbock.
Survivors include his wife, Ginny; two sons, Rusty (Connie) Dickerson of Vernon, Marc Dickerson of Lubbock; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; and a brother, LeRoy Dickerson of Idaho Falls, ID.
He was preceded in death by his parents; by his daughter, Betsy; sisters, Fay Bosley, Sue Miller, and Jean Walker; and a brother, Joe Dickerson.
The family of Merle Dickerson has designated a for contributions donated in his memory.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 13 to May 14, 2020