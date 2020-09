Or Copy this URL to Share

Merlin Dale Janzen, 65, of Balko died September 23, 2020. Graveside service at 5:00 P.M. at Balko Mennonite Cemtery with a memorial service to follow at Crossroads Bible Fellowship at Brian's Corner OK BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton



