Merrell W. "MW" Johnson, 86, of Springtown, slipped the silver bonds of earth, took his final flight and touched the face of God on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, from The Village at Silver Sage in Haltom City.



Interment will be at Cal Farley's Boys Ranch at a later date.



Born Nov. 23, 1932 in Shelby County, Texas, "MW" lived an amazing life and achieved dreams and goals others only wish for. The oldest of four and the only son, he spent part of his youth at Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, moving on to graduate from Amarillo High School in 1950. He was involved in Golden Gloves Boxing which served him well as the Korean conflict drew him into military service, for in addition to his duties, his displays of boxing skill were pitted against others who also enjoyed the sport and these young men provided entertainment throughout his time in the service.



Back home, MW looked forward to going professional and was making strides in that direction when he met and fell in love with Betty Louise Brichacek. They were married on Aug. 3, 1959, and almost two years later, MW found his career path shifting as the couple began making plans for a new addition to the family. Finding a job at Miller/Trafton Printing in Amarillo, right across the alley from NCR where his new bride worked, MW settled in to building a life for his family.



The desire to fly had been MW's dream for a while and he made strides to achieve that goal, taking on additional jobs to earn money to get his license as well as save for his own plane. In the middle of attaining this new goal, his son came into the picture in 1967, completing the family. A few short years later, MW found being a spray pilot brought him not only pretty decent money, but the joy of flying he had worked so many years to get licensed to do. He worked for others for a while, but found Hartley, Texas, to be a place he could set down roots. So in 1971, he moved his family to the tiny country town and established his crop dusting business.



MW's wife Betty died in 1989, and he spent less time flying as she was his right hand in their enterprise. He took time out for some traveling and even donated one of his first planes to an aeronautical museum.



Loss struck MW again in 1996, when his son was killed in a tragic car wreck as the young man was headed home from work to his new bride. It was soon after this, he met Bertha Warren through one of his many friends. The couple hit it off famously; they married and made a home north of Sweetwater. MW was happier than he had been in years. Bertha was a blessing to him in so many ways and the home she invited him to share with her was yet another dream come true - it had a creek with fish in it right outside the back door. They did quite a bit of roaming the roads and spent a lot of time working the River Ministry, helping people south of the border achieve simple things we take for granted - like electricity, fresh water, clothes and healthy food.



MW never met a stranger and while many who knew him in the 70s, 80s & 90s have passed on, those who are still around haven't forgotten him and will gladly share some tidbit of a memory of time with one of the friendliest men in Texas. And MW never forgot where he came from, giving generously to Boy's Ranch through the years, attending the annual rodeo, alumni events and chaperoning his only daughter to numerous barn dances held at the ranch.



MW is survived by his wife Bertha of Springtown, daughter Tomie Young and partner Gordon Wright of Winnie; sisters Mickey Coleman of Teneha, and Diana England of Borger, daughter-in-law Cathy Johnson of Fritch, step-sons Steve Warren and Gil Warren of Springtown and Paul Warren of Mansfield, La.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in remembrance of MW, to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch or a worthy charity in your local area.

