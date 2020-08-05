Merrick Seabourn

Merrick Marion Seabourn, 87, of Amarillo, (formerly of Stinnett) Texas passed away on August 2, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger.
Due to the pandemic, graveside services only will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Stinnett Cemetery with the Reverend James Stephens of First Christian Church of Stinnett officiating.
Merrick was born on March 13, 1933 to Franklin N. Seabourn and Annie Kuykendall Seabourn in Eastland, Texas. He went to school at Eastland until leaving to work in the Texas Panhandle oil field. He married Sammye Lee Barrow on October 3, 1951 in Tucumcari, New Mexico. They were married for fifty-six years until her death in 2007. He worked as a driller on drilling rigs in the Texas Panhandle oil field for several years until going to work for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company. He retired as a Drilling Superintendent for Anadarko Petroleum Company. Merrick enjoyed horse racing, playing Texas Hold 'Em, fishing, and following West Texas High athletics. He was an active member of First Christian Church in Stinnett until he moved to Plum Creek Assisted Living in Amarillo in February of this year.
Merrick is preceded in death by his wife Sammye, his parents Frank and Annie Seabourn, and two brothers Dean and Gerald Seabourn.
Merrick is survived by two sons, Danny and wife Sherry of Pampa and Steve and wife Lou Ann of Amarillo, one grandson Joshua Seabourn and wife Shannon of Pampa, one granddaughter Molly Seabourn of Pampa, one sister Clarene Lindley of Athens, Texas, numerous nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Juanita Kemper.
The family would like to thank the staff at Plum Creek Assisted Living and the new friends he made there for making his last few months worth living. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to First Christian Church, 501 W. Broadway, Stinnett or to a charity of your choice
.
Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Stinnett.