Merrill Buford Stump, 76, of Amarillo passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Irwin Road Baptist Church with Pastor Barney Railsback officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 5:30 to 7:00 pm, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel.
Merrill was born on June 21, 1943 in Hardesty, OK to Buford and Mildred Stump. He graduated from Hardesty High School and moved to Amarillo where he married the love of his life, Kathy Hayes on May 27, 1977 at Washington Avenue Christian Church. Merrill worked for SPS as their warehouse manager retiring after thirty nine years. He was a big sports fan supporting the Oklahoma City Thunder and OU football. He had a love/hate relationship with the Dallas Cowboys. Merrill liked working outside on his tractor. He was a long time member of the North Amarillo Lions Club and was very active in Irwin Road Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Buford.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; four daughters, Sue Parish and husband Shane, Lynnette Birtciel and husband Bruce, Cheryl Willard and husband Tony and Dreama Brannon and husband Quincy; two sons, Kevin Stump and friend Gary Owens and Marcus Hayes and wife Karen; his mother, Mildred Stump; one sister, Diane Summerford; one brother, David Stump and wife Kathy; eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to Irwin Road Baptist Church.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020