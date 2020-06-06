Michael D. Thomas-Moulton, 18, of Amarillo passed away June 3, 2020.
Memorial Services will be held at 6:00pm, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the family home. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.
Michael was born July 7, 2001, in Amarillo. He attended Richard Milburn Academy and Amarillo High School. Michael had the biggest heart, and genuinely cared for others. He and his family attended Hillside Christian Church. Michael loved listening to music and drawing. He loved his job at Braum's, and worked hard to get his own apartment. He loved his pug dog, Pixie.
Michael is survived by his father - George Moulton and wife Amanda; his sisters - Jarakah Thomas, Lyla Belle Wood, and Jocelyn Rose "Joy" Moulton; his brothers - Austin Thomas, Justin Thomas, Noah Thomas, and Ryan Wood; his grandparents - Hazel Thomas, Teresa Hutcheson, and Robert and Sue Moulton; his uncle - Josh Luke and wife Amanda; aunt - April Guinn; and step-mother Danielle Morales.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Memorial Services will be held at 6:00pm, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the family home. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.
Michael was born July 7, 2001, in Amarillo. He attended Richard Milburn Academy and Amarillo High School. Michael had the biggest heart, and genuinely cared for others. He and his family attended Hillside Christian Church. Michael loved listening to music and drawing. He loved his job at Braum's, and worked hard to get his own apartment. He loved his pug dog, Pixie.
Michael is survived by his father - George Moulton and wife Amanda; his sisters - Jarakah Thomas, Lyla Belle Wood, and Jocelyn Rose "Joy" Moulton; his brothers - Austin Thomas, Justin Thomas, Noah Thomas, and Ryan Wood; his grandparents - Hazel Thomas, Teresa Hutcheson, and Robert and Sue Moulton; his uncle - Josh Luke and wife Amanda; aunt - April Guinn; and step-mother Danielle Morales.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.